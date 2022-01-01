← Company Directory
Starlink
Starlink Salaries

Starlink's median salary is $176,126 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Starlink. Last updated: 3/26/2025

Software Engineer
$176K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Starlink, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Starlink is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,126. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starlink is $176,126.

