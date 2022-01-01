Starlink Salaries

Starlink's median salary is $176,126 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Starlink. Last updated: 3/26/2025
At Starlink, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)
