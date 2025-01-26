← Company Directory
ST Engineering
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

ST Engineering Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at ST Engineering totals SGD 60.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ST Engineering's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
ST Engineering
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 60.5K
Level
E5
Base
SGD 60.5K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at ST Engineering?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at ST Engineering in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 74,504. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ST Engineering for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 58,757.

Other Resources