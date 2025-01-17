← Company Directory
SpotOn
SpotOn Copywriter Salaries

The average Copywriter total compensation in United States at SpotOn ranges from $71K to $99.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SpotOn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$76.8K - $89.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$71K$76.8K$89.3K$99.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SpotOn?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Copywriter at SpotOn in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $99,365. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SpotOn for the Copywriter role in United States is $70,975.

Other Resources