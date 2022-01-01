← Company Directory
Acquia
Acquia Salaries

Acquia's salary ranges from $15,760 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $214,200 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acquia. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $30K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $66.2K
Customer Service
$15.8K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
Data Analyst
$109K
Data Scientist
$214K
Marketing
$75.4K
Product Designer
$111K
Product Manager
$129K
Sales
$58.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$26.6K
Solution Architect
$134K
Technical Program Manager
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acquia is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acquia is $92,413.

