Qlik
Qlik Salaries

Qlik's salary ranges from $35,190 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $459,068 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Qlik. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $92K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$70.4K
Customer Service
$201K

Data Analyst
$96.7K
Human Resources
$164K
Product Designer
$161K
Product Manager
$459K
Sales Engineer
$459K
Software Engineering Manager
$151K
Solution Architect
$35.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Qlik is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $459,068. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qlik is $155,860.

