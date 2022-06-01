Bloomerang Salaries

Poll

Would you still be a SWE if it paid less?

If SWE pay collapsed to be average and closer to non-tech pay, let's say it fell about 30-50%. Would you still do it?

Just curious how many SWEs out there are in it only for the money. Which is totally fine, by the way, it's just a job. But I feel like, with how saturated the market is and how AI is changing the way we code, we'll see pretty soon here who's actually passionate a...