Spekit is a just-in-time learning platform that delivers training and guidance to teams when and where they need it, without disrupting productivity. It sits on top of any web-based application and integrates with tools such as Salesforce, Outreach, and Slack. This increases productivity and performance, improves retention, reduces repetitive questions, drives standardization, and ensures teams get the information they need. Companies such as Uber Freight, Southwest Airlines, and Snowflake rely on Spekit.