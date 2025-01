SFI effectively delivers the right Information Technology solutions and Business Support services using thoughtful analysis, strategic planning and precise execution. Our commitment to excellence in client services, product development and data management means that an attentive team of industry professionals will meet your needs in a straightforward, timely and cost effective manner. SFI is SBA 8(a) and WOSB socio-economic certified. We are also CMMI L3 appraised and ISO 9001 certified.