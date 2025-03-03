Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at SpaceX ranges from $125K per year for L1 to $246K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SpaceX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$125K
$99.4K
$24.3K
$795
L2
$185K
$116K
$63.6K
$5.4K
L3
$258K
$128K
$128K
$2.5K
L4
$246K
$173K
$73K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At SpaceX, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (10.00% semi-annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title