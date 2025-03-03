← Company Directory
SpaceX
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

SpaceX Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in United States at SpaceX totals $135K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $128K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SpaceX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$135K
$99.7K
$34.3K
$1.3K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At SpaceX, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (10.00% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at SpaceX in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $191,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SpaceX for the Business Analyst role in United States is $130,000.

Other Resources