All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at SpaceX totals $135K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $128K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SpaceX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$135K
$99.7K
$34.3K
$1.3K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At SpaceX, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% semi-annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (10.00% semi-annually)