Somic ZF
    Somic ZF Components Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent automobile parts manufacturer in India, established in 1995 as a joint venture between Somic Ishikawa Inc. (Japan) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), each holding a 50% stake. The company has three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon, Gujarat, and Chennai. Somic ZF specializes in suspension systems, control arms, steering parts, ball joints, drag links, and tie rods, leveraging innovative technology and design from its global partners.

    http://www.somiczfindia.com
