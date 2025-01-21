← Company Directory
Solvd
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Solvd Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Poland at Solvd ranges from PLN 50.6K to PLN 71.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Solvd's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 57.5K - PLN 68.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 50.6KPLN 57.5KPLN 68.1KPLN 71.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Solvd?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Solvd in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 71,868. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solvd for the Recruiter role in Poland is PLN 50,620.

