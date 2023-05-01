SOLO is a back-office solution for contractors and sales organizations in the home improvement industry. They offer dynamic proposals, document management, CAD design, and engineering as-a-service. They partner with best-in-class organizations to accelerate business growth. SOLO has helped hundreds of solar companies optimize their operations and close more deals, creating over 3 million dynamic proposals, saving 150,000 hours of work, closing over 100k deals, and permitting over 9,000 CADS. Visit https://gosolo.io to learn more.