SoftServe
SoftServe Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Ukraine package at SoftServe totals UAH 3.76M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
SoftServe
Data Architect
Lviv, LV, Ukraine
Total per year
UAH 3.76M
Level
L5
Base
UAH 3.76M
Stock (/yr)
UAH 0
Bonus
UAH 0
Years at company
11 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at SoftServe?

Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at SoftServe in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 4,175,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoftServe for the Solution Architect role in Ukraine is UAH 3,758,220.

Other Resources