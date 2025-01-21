Software Engineer compensation in United States at SmartThings ranges from $108K per year for Software Engineer to $204K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SmartThings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$108K
$99K
$114
$9.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$162K
$134K
$1.3K
$26.7K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$204K
$165K
$0
$39.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
