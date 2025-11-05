Company Directory
Slalom Build
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

Slalom Build Solution Architect Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Solution Architect compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Slalom Build totals CA$143K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom Build's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Slalom Build
Solution Architect
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$143K
Level
L5
Base
CA$141K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$2K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Slalom Build?
Block logo
+CA$81.1K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$28K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.9K
Verily logo
+CA$30.8K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Slalom Build in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$177,047. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slalom Build for the Solution Architect role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$166,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Slalom Build

Related Companies

  • Censys
  • CoverMyMeds
  • Trading Technologies
  • Payspan
  • Intercom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources