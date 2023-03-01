Company Directory
Skyryse
Skyryse Salaries

Skyryse's salary ranges from $117,300 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $184,075 for a Aerospace Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skyryse. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Aerospace Engineer
$184K
Product Designer
$136K
Product Manager
$117K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
Recruiter
$169K
Software Engineer
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Skyryse is Aerospace Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skyryse is $161,428.

