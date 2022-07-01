Every company wants to change the world, and we are doing it. Skylo moves the world’s machine data from sensors to our satellite network and then delivers information to customers through our immersive interface. And we deliver that satellite connectivity affordably (at a monthly cost that’s less than a cup of coffee or chai). The connectivity drives real-time data which, in turn, drives decision making that transforms companies, industries, and lives. It’s all made possible through the Skylo Hub, the Skylo Network, and the Skylo Data Platform. The Skylo Hub is a small piece of hardware - like a super-rugged mobile hotspot - that communicates with machine sensors. It transmits data to the Skylo Satellite Network, our ultra-reliable network that uses existing geostationary satellites to deliver always-on, always-accessible connectivity. Customers receive information - and take action - through our Skylo Data Platform.Together, our Skylo Hub, Network, and Data Platform are securely delivering to global enterprise and governments, with early deployments across fishing vessels, trains, trucks, tractors and more from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean. We’re a global, fast-growing team, with offices in California, India, Israel, and Finland.