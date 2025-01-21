← Company Directory
Skillshare
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Skillshare Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Skillshare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$2.03M - MX$2.36M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$1.88MMX$2.03MMX$2.36MMX$2.63M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Software Engineer submission at Skillshare to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MX$581K+ (sometimes MX$5.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Skillshare?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Skillshare in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$50,867,679. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skillshare for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$36,334,067.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Skillshare

Related Companies

  • MasterClass
  • Cambly
  • IXL Learning
  • Ascend Learning
  • Teachers Pay Teachers
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources