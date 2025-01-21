← Company Directory
SIX
SIX Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Switzerland at SIX ranges from CHF 195K to CHF 267K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SIX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 212K - CHF 251K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 195KCHF 212KCHF 251KCHF 267K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at SIX in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 267,326. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SIX for the Sales role in Switzerland is CHF 195,264.

