SIX
SIX Salaries

SIX's salary ranges from $41,461 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Poland at the low-end to $256,994 for a Sales in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SIX. Last updated: 3/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $144K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$41.5K
Product Manager
$154K

Sales
$257K
Sales Engineer
$113K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$104K
Solution Architect
$155K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SIX is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,994. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SIX is $143,721.

