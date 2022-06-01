We are the world's #1 online bootcamp providing digital skills training to help individuals acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. We provide rigorous online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, and Data Science, among others. In other words, we specialize in areas where technologies and best practices are changing rapidly, and the demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply. Designed and continually updated by 2000+ renowned industry and academic experts, we offer a choice of individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with some world-renowned universities, helping millions of professionals with work-ready skills they need to excel in their career, and thousands of organizations with their corporate training and employee upskilling needs. Our practical and applied approach has resulted in 85 percent of learners getting promotions or new jobs. Learn by doing with over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more. Experience the new way of learning at Simplilearn.