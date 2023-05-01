Company Directory
Simpli.fi
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Simpli.fi Salaries

Simpli.fi's salary ranges from $96,515 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $233,825 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Simpli.fi. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$158K
Information Technologist (IT)
$234K
Product Manager
$158K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Sales
$96.5K
Software Engineer
$163K
Technical Program Manager
$144K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Највише плаћена улога пријављена у Simpli.fi је Informatičar (IT) at the Common Range Average level са годишњом укупном компензацијом од $233,825. Ово укључује основну плату, као и евентуалну компензацију у акцијама и бонусе.
Медијана годишње укупне компензације пријављене у Simpli.fi је $157,995.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Simpli.fi

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources