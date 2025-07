Kindur is a financial technology company that created Silvur, a digital platform for Baby Boomers to navigate retirement. Silvur helps users build and sustain wealth while maintaining a fulfilling lifestyle. It offers a personalized retirement plan and a "Retirement Score" to project how long a user's money will last. Silvur is at the intersection of fintech and consumer tech and is available for download on the App Store. For more information, visit silvur.com.