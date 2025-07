Silk Road Medical is a US-based medical device company that specializes in products for the treatment of carotid artery disease. Their products include the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System, ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.