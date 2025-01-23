← Company Directory
Silicon Labs
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Silicon Labs Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Hungary at Silicon Labs ranges from HUF 17.9M to HUF 24.94M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Silicon Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 19.18M - HUF 22.59M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 17.9MHUF 19.18MHUF 22.59MHUF 24.94M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Silicon Labs, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Silicon Labs in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 24,938,177. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Silicon Labs for the Software Engineering Manager role in Hungary is HUF 17,904,332.

