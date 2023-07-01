SiLC Technologies is a machine vision company that aims to enhance perception in autonomous driving, robotics, and smart cameras. They have successfully integrated an FMCW imaging system on a cost-effective silicon platform, making them unique in the industry. Founded in 2018 by experienced silicon photonics professionals, SiLC uses a proprietary semiconductor fabrication process to manufacture chips and automated assembly processes. Their solutions are robust, cost-effective, and compact, enabling smarter automation.