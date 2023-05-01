Company Directory
Signal Sciences
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Signal Sciences that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Signal Sciences, acquired by Fastly in Oct 2020, is a fast-growing web application security company that protects over 40,000 applications and APIs with its award-winning WAF and RASP solution. Its patented architecture enables cloud and DevOps adoption while providing actionable security visibility to development, DevOps, and security teams. Signal Sciences works with recognizable companies like Starbucks, DoorDash, and Under Armour, making web applications more secure with a flexible and collaborative platform that doesn't disrupt current workflows.

    signalsciences.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Signal Sciences

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources