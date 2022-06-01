← Company Directory
Sierra Space
Sierra Space Salaries

Sierra Space's salary ranges from $112,560 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $237,150 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sierra Space. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$136K
Hardware Engineer
$220K
Human Resources
$181K

Mechanical Engineer
$113K
Software Engineer
$237K
Technical Program Manager
$215K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sierra Space is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $237,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sierra Space is $197,910.

