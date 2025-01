Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

401k 150% match on the first 6% of base salary

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. $500 annually for individual and $1,000 family.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 21 days

Tuition Reimbursement $5,000 per year toward Associates/Bachelor's degrees or college classes. $7,500 per year toward Graduate level degrees.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x salary up to $750K

Life Insurance 2x salary up to $750K