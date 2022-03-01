← Company Directory
Sierra Nevada
Sierra Nevada Salaries

Sierra Nevada's salary ranges from $90,000 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $210,698 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sierra Nevada. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $93K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $90K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Program Manager
$211K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sierra Nevada is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $210,698. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sierra Nevada is $134,325.

