Side Salaries

Side's salary ranges from $107,100 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $340,946 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Side. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$107K
Product Designer
$341K
Product Manager
$278K
Recruiter
$217K
Sales
$109K
Software Engineer
$217K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Side is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $340,946. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Side is $216,770.

Other Resources