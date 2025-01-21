← Company Directory
Si-Ware Systems
The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Egypt at Si-Ware Systems ranges from EGP 558K to EGP 793K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Si-Ware Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 634K - EGP 751K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 558KEGP 634KEGP 751KEGP 793K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Si-Ware Systems in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 792,571. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Si-Ware Systems for the Hardware Engineer role in Egypt is EGP 558,246.

