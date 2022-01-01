← Company Directory
Shutterfly
Shutterfly Salaries

Shutterfly's salary ranges from $70,571 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Israel at the low-end to $279,390 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shutterfly. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $154K
Business Analyst
$119K
Data Scientist
$113K
Human Resources
$105K
Information Technologist (IT)
$151K
Marketing
$231K
Marketing Operations
$279K
Product Designer
$122K
Product Manager
$98.3K
Project Manager
$111K
Recruiter
$70.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$157K
Technical Program Manager
$169K
The highest paying role reported at Shutterfly is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $279,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shutterfly is $122,400.

