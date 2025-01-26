Salaries

Site Reliability Engineer compensation in Singapore at Shopee ranges from SGD 76.8K per year for Software Engineer to SGD 127K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

