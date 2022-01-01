← Company Directory
Shopee
Shopee Salaries

Shopee's salary ranges from $3,015 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Vietnam at the low-end to $235,584 for a Software Engineer in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shopee. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $76.3K
Senior Software Engineer $111K
Expert Software Engineer $170K
Senior Expert Software Engineer $236K

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $69.8K
Data Scientist
Median $84K

Data Analyst
Median $55K
Business Analyst
Median $64K
Business Development
Median $12.9K
Project Manager
Median $85.6K
Product Designer
Median $50.2K
Technical Program Manager
Median $73.4K

Technical Project Manager

Accountant
$49.8K
Business Operations
$63.6K
Geological Engineer
$174K
Graphic Designer
$71.2K
Human Resources
$39K
Information Technologist (IT)
$8.7K
Legal
$98K
Management Consultant
$95.8K
Marketing
$20.6K
Recruiter
$61.7K
Sales
$3K
Software Engineering Manager
$225K
UX Researcher
$102K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shopee is Software Engineer at the Senior Expert Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $235,584. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopee is $71,245.

