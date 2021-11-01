← Company Directory
Fresenius
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fresenius Salaries

Fresenius's salary ranges from $75,170 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $213,925 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fresenius. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
$89.6K
Project Manager
$214K
Software Engineer
$75.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fresenius is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fresenius is $89,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fresenius

Related Companies

  • Mayo Clinic
  • UPMC
  • Intermountain Healthcare
  • Healthgrades
  • Penn Medicine
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources