← Company Directory
Intermountain Healthcare
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Intermountain Healthcare Salaries

Intermountain Healthcare's salary ranges from $55,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $131,340 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intermountain Healthcare. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $127K
Software Engineer
Median $55K
Data Analyst
$85.4K
Data Scientist
$106K
Information Technologist (IT)
$76.5K
Product Designer
$116K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intermountain Healthcare is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intermountain Healthcare is $105,525.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Intermountain Healthcare

Related Companies

  • Mayo Clinic
  • UPMC
  • Healthgrades
  • Fresenius
  • Penn Medicine
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources