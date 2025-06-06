← Company Directory
Intermountain Healthcare
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Intermountain Healthcare Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Intermountain Healthcare totals $127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intermountain Healthcare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Intermountain Healthcare
Senior Product Manager
Salt Lake City, UT
Total per year
$127K
Level
hidden
Base
$127K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Intermountain Healthcare?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Intermountain Healthcare in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $130,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intermountain Healthcare for the Product Manager role in United States is $127,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Intermountain Healthcare

Related Companies

  • Mayo Clinic
  • UPMC
  • Healthgrades
  • Fresenius
  • Penn Medicine
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources