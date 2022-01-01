← Company Directory
UPMC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

UPMC Salaries

UPMC's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $175,000 for a Actuary at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UPMC. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $101K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Actuary
Median $175K
Accountant
$78.4K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

75 7
75 7
Business Analyst
$59.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.6K
Product Designer
$121K
Product Design Manager
$134K
Product Manager
$112K
Project Manager
$75.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$85.4K
Technical Program Manager
$102K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UPMC is Actuary with a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UPMC is $101,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UPMC

Related Companies

  • Mayo Clinic
  • Healthgrades
  • Penn Medicine
  • Intermountain Healthcare
  • Fresenius
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources