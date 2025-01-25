Machine Learning Engineer compensation in Singapore at Shopee ranges from SGD 115K per year for Software Engineer to SGD 195K per year for Expert Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 156K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
SGD 115K
SGD 88.5K
SGD 11.8K
SGD 14.9K
Senior Software Engineer
SGD 142K
SGD 114K
SGD 24.1K
SGD 4.2K
Expert Software Engineer
SGD 195K
SGD 129K
SGD 50.8K
SGD 14.2K
Senior Expert Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)