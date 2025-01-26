Frontend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Shopee ranges from SGD 95.3K per year for Software Engineer to SGD 217K per year for Expert Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 106K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
SGD 95.3K
SGD 84.1K
SGD 6.6K
SGD 4.5K
Senior Software Engineer
SGD 153K
SGD 111K
SGD 21.4K
SGD 20.2K
Expert Software Engineer
SGD 217K
SGD 118K
SGD 73.7K
SGD 25.4K
Senior Expert Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.4K+ (sometimes SGD 404K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)