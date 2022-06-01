Founded in 2012, SHEIN is a leading global online retailer with operations in Guangzhou, Singapore, and Los Angeles, along with other key markets. SHEIN reaches consumers across more than 150 countries and regions around the world. We place a premium on choice, delivering more than 6,000 new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily with more than 600,000 items available. Our mission is to help people express their individuality through the latest trends that are accessible and affordable. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com, instagram.com/sheinofficial and youtube.com/shein.In SHEIN, we work with outstanding, creative, and capable peers. We share an energetic and open culture for capable people to discern, work and ignite as a team.Welcome each of the courageous you to join SHEIN and LIVE YOUR POSSIBLE