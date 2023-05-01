Company Directory
Sharp
Top Insights
    About

    Sharp is a global company that provides commercial and clinical packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. They have two divisions, Sharp Packaging Solutions and Sharp Clinical Services, with a team of 1,600 working from facilities in the US, UK, Belgium, and the Netherlands. They specialize in compliance packaging for complex products and offer a range of packaging options. Their clinical services division provides innovative clinical supply chain services, including drug development, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, auditing, and sourcing.

    http://www.sharpservices.com
    Website
    1993
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

