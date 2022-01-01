← Company Directory
ServiceChannel
ServiceChannel Salaries

ServiceChannel's salary ranges from $134,325 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $269,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ServiceChannel. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Marketing
$165K
Product Designer
$136K
Product Manager
$191K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineer
$134K
Software Engineering Manager
$270K
Technical Program Manager
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ServiceChannel is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $269,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ServiceChannel is $170,258.

