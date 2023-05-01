Company Directory
Seniorlink
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Seniorlink Salaries

Seniorlink's salary ranges from $83,300 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $173,400 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Seniorlink. Last updated: 7/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$83.3K
Product Manager
$173K
Software Engineer
$109K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

69 21
69 21
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Seniorlink is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $173,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Seniorlink is $109,450.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Seniorlink

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources