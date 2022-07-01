Company Directory
Securrency
    • About

    Securrency is a blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure company focused on building a financial ecosystem to optimize financial logistics to enhance capital formation and stimulate global liquidity. Securrency is driving change at the core of financial services via a fully-interoperable distributed identity and compliance framework with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to bridge legacy financial platforms to next-generation blockchain networks. One of the most advanced regulatory technology providers in the industry, Securrency has developed integrated, scalable, and universal compliance tools that automate enforcement of multi-jurisdictional regulatory policy.

    http://www.securrency.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

