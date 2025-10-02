Scotiabank Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Scotiabank ranges from CA$90.2K per year for L6 to CA$184K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L6 ( Entry Level ) CA$90.2K CA$85.4K CA$1.6K CA$3.2K L7 CA$117K CA$109K CA$1.6K CA$6.3K L8 CA$139K CA$126K CA$2.9K CA$10.1K L9 CA$184K CA$154K CA$7.4K CA$23.2K

