Schroders
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Schroders Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Schroders totals £67.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Schroders's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Schroders
Data Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£67.7K
Level
Associate
Base
£58K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£9.7K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Schroders?

£122K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Schroders in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £109,397. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schroders for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £72,060.

Other Resources