← Company Directory
Schaeffler
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Schaeffler Salaries

Schaeffler's salary ranges from $20,915 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Romania at the low-end to $132,600 for a Business Operations Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Schaeffler. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations Manager
$133K
Civil Engineer
$77.8K
Customer Service
$20.9K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Hardware Engineer
$111K
Mechanical Engineer
$92.8K
Project Manager
$40.5K
Software Engineer
$119K
Solution Architect
$92.5K
Technical Program Manager
$116K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Schaeffler is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schaeffler is $92,820.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Schaeffler

Related Companies

  • Leidos
  • Continental
  • SKF
  • Veeco
  • BMW
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources